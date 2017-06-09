COMEBACK KID Ink Deals With New Damage Records, Nuclear Blast; New Song Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming

Canadian hardcore/punk outfit, Comeback Kid, have signed with New Damage Records for Canada and Nuclear Blast for the rest of the world. Alongside the signing announcement, Comeback Kid have released a killer new track featuring Canadian legend and label mate, Devin Townsend.

Titled “Absolute”, the track will appear on the band’s follow-up to 2014’s Die Knowing. Details on the new LP will be announced in the coming weeks.

Of the signing, new track and the band’s forthcoming record, vocalist Andrew Neufeld had this to say, “Here in Canada we are joining up with long-time friends at New Damage/Dine Alone. We have worked closely with them before, so we know it will be a great fit and fresh start in our home country.”



“Our new album is going to be the most diverse and interesting record yet in my opinion,” Neufeld continues. “There are a few collaborations and we stepped outside of our comfort zone a lot on this one. I've worked with Devin Townsend on another project before, so to have him sing on "Absolute" was awesome for us. I was conjuring up his vocal style anyways when laying down the guide vocals before we knew he was on board for the song. When we asked him to be a part of it, he was open and willing, so we thank him for that. He definitely put his unique stamp on it.”

“Absolute” is available now via iTunes and all streaming services. Listen to the track below:

(Photo - Avi Dhillon Photography)