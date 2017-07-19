COMEBACK KID Launch Trailer #2 For Upcoming Outsider Album; Video

July 19, 2017, 35 minutes ago

news hard rock comeback kid

Canadian hardcore/punk outfit Comeback Kid have released a second trailer for their upcoming album, Outsider, out on September 8th via New Damage Records in Canada and Nuclear Blast throughout the rest of the world. Watch the new video below, and order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Outsider”
“Surrender Control”
“Absolute” (feat. Devin Townsend)
“Hell Of A Scene”
“Somewhere, Somehow”
“Consumed The Vision” (feat. Chris Cresswell)
“I’ll Be That”
“Outrage (Fresh Face, Stale Cause)”
“Blindspot”
“Livid, I’m Prime”
“Recover”
“Throw That Stone”
“Moment In Time” (feat. Northcote)

“Somewhere, Somehow” video:

“Absolute” (featuring Devin Townsend):

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

(Photo - Alexey Makhov)

