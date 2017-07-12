COMEBACK KID Release “Somewhere, Somehow” Music Video

Canadian hardcore/punk outfit Comeback Kid have released a video for “Somewhere, Somehow”, a track from their upcoming album, Outsider, out on September 8th via New Damage Records in Canada and Nuclear Blast throughout the rest of the world. Watch the new video below, and order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Outsider”

“Surrender Control”

“Absolute” (feat. Devin Townsend)

“Hell Of A Scene”

“Somewhere, Somehow”

“Consumed The Vision” (feat. Chris Cresswell)

“I’ll Be That”

“Outrage (Fresh Face, Stale Cause)”

“Blindspot”

“Livid, I’m Prime”

“Recover”

“Throw That Stone”

“Moment In Time” (feat. Northcote)

“Somewhere, Somehow” video:

“Absolute” (featuring Devin Townsend):

Trailer:

(Photo - Avi Dhillon Photography)