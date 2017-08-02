COMEBACK KID Release “Surrender Control” Music Video

Canadian hardcore/punk outfit Comeback Kid have released a video for “Surrender Control”, a track from their upcoming album, Outsider, out on September 8th via New Damage Records in Canada and Nuclear Blast throughout the rest of the world.

Singer Andrew Neufeld comments on the video and the quite possibly most brutal song on the album: “‘Surrender Control’ is one of the first songs we wrote for this new album. Stu brought the original idea to the table and we messed around revising it for months leading up to the recording. We flew to Europe a day early before our last tour to shoot the video in Frankfurt, Germany with our friend daniel prieß. The song's theme deals with the uphill battle some of us deal with while facing the perils of excess with anxiety."

Watch the new video below, and order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Outsider”

“Surrender Control”

“Absolute” (feat. Devin Townsend)

“Hell Of A Scene”

“Somewhere, Somehow”

“Consumed The Vision” (feat. Chris Cresswell)

“I’ll Be That”

“Outrage (Fresh Face, Stale Cause)”

“Blindspot”

“Livid, I’m Prime”

“Recover”

“Throw That Stone”

“Moment In Time” (feat. Northcote)

“Surrender Control” video:

“Somewhere, Somehow” video:

“Absolute” (featuring Devin Townsend):

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

(Photo - Alexey Makhov)