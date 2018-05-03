COMEBACK KID Streaming Snippet Of MIDNIGHT OIL Cover "Beds Are Burning"

Comeback Kid will release brand new music in the form of the two-track single "Beds Are Burning". The single will include the band's cover of the Midnight Oil classic as well as the previously unreleased song “Little Soldier” which came together during the "Outsider" sessions. Check out snippets of both songs below.

Commented singer Andrew Neufeld: "A while back I randomly saw the video for the song ‘Beds Are Burning’. I had heard it in passing many times before but the video intrigued me at that particular time. After finding out that it was a protest song about giving back lands to an indigenous group in Australia, it resonated with me because of the current situation our Canadian government has with its indigenous people."

The single will be released digitally tomorrow, Friday, May 4th via Nuclear Blast (World) / New Damage (Canada). A limited print run of 500 7" vinyl will be (mainly) available on tour from the Australian dates on.

(Photo - Alexey Makhov)