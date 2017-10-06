COMMUNIC Launch Lyric Video For “Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)”

Norway’s Communic have released a lyric video for “Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)”, featured on their new album, Where Echoes Gather, due for release via AFM Records on October 27th. Watch the clip below.

Communic’s first album for AFM is nothing short of another dark and atmospheric masterpiece, created by the very same three guys who founded the band back then. Communic’s characteristic mixture of prog, power and thrash sounds as fresh and relevant as ever and will amaze the band’s countless fans to the fullest.

Where Echoes Gather will be available as Digipak and limited colored vinyl (250 units gold, 250 red/marbled). The cover artwork created by artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Sodom, Iced Earth):

Tracklisting:

Digipak

“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 1 - The Magnetic Center)”

“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 2 - Impact Of The Wave)”

“Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 - Beneath The Giant)”

“Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)”

“Moondance”

“Where History Lives”

“Black Flag Of Hate”

“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 - Journey Into The Source)”

“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)”

Bonus Tracks

“Watching It All Disappear” (Live In Studio 2017)

“At Dewy Prime (Live In Studio 2017)

“Waves Of Visual Decay” (Acoustic Live Version - 10th Anniversary Concert)

Vinyl

Side A

“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 1 - The Magnetic Center)”

“The Pulse Of The Earth (Part 2 - Impact Of The Wave)”

“Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 - Beneath The Giant)”

“Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)”

“Moondance”

Side B

“Where History Lives”

“Black Flag Of Hate”

“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 1 - Journey Into The Source)”

“The Claws Of The Sea (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)”

“Where Echoes Gather (Part 1 - Beneath The Giant)” lyric video:

“Where Echoes Gather (Part 2 - The Underground Swine)” lyric video: