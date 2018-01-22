Complete Line-Up For 11th Annual NAMM Metal Jam 2018 In California Revealed

The 11th Annual Neil And Michaels Metal Jam 2018 aka (NAMM Metal Jam) will take place on Tuesday, January 23rd starting at 7:00pm at The Slidebar Fullerton, CA.

This year's lineup includes a number of up-and-comers including Railgun from Orange County, NovaReign from Los Angeles, Jessikill from San Antonio, Neil Turbin's solo band, and Michael Angelo Batio This year's event will also feature a number of Metal Allstars and Metal Jams all through the night with an emphasis on virtuoso shred guitarists. To the contrary of what some might assume is uncontrolled soloing, it is actually a team of guitarists that work together and play tight songs in unison without rehearsing or playing these songs together ever before. The event will also feature a never before seen special vintage acoustic set from Michael Angelo Batio, Neil Turbin and Tommy Pittam.

Neil And Michaels Metal Jam 2018 lineup is listed below.

Bands:

Michael Angelo Batio

Neil Turbin USA Solo Band

Railgun

Novareign

Jessikill

Artists:

Ace Von Johnson (Faster Pussycat)

Jessie Sanchez (Warbringer, Fear Factory)

Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale, The Starbreakers)

Micky Crystal (Tygers Of Pantang)

Sam Bam Colton (Gabriela, Evol Walks, Knee High Fox)

Joe Floyd (Warrior)

Ralph Santolla (Death, Obituary, Deicide)

Matt Thompson (King Diamond, Shaolin Death Squad, DeathRiders)

Shawn Duncan (DC4, Killer Bee, ODIN)

Thane Farace (Rabid Assassin, Resistance)

Giles Lavery (Dragonsclaw, Warlord)

Drogoth (Witchcasket, Sothis)

Sebo Xotta (Bumblefoot, DV Mark)

Todd Vinny Vinciguerra (VHF, Big Brother And The Holding Co.)

Eli Santana (Holy Grail, Huntress)

Tommy Pittam (Bulletboys, Dokken, Kara Turner Band)

Steve Kachinsky (Steel Prophet)

Jesse Damon (Silent Rage, Electric Caravan)

Johnny Martin (LA Guns, Adler)

Marc Lopes (Ross The Boss, Let Us Prey)

Michael Angelo Batio (Nitro, Holland)

Brice Snyder (Railgun, Neil Turbin USA solo band)

Neil Turbin (DeathRiders, Bleed The Hunger, Anthrax)

Sam Harman (Holy Grail, VoidVator)

Johnny Blade (Nightsword, The Young Royals)

Greg Walls (Anthrax, Stephen Pearcy)

Kyle Hughes (Bumblefoot)

Alex Kane (Life, Sex and Death, Starz)

Rob Farr (Warrior)

Chad Bedsaul Sr. (Rabid Assassin)

JP Cervoni (The Jimi Hendrix Foundation, Mezzabarba Amps)

Jyro Alejo (Jessikill)

Jessikill Espinoza (Jessikill)

Alan Cisneros (Jessikill)

Arturo Knight (Jessikill)

Luke Man (Railgun, Neil Turbin USA solo band, Leatherwolf, Stiched Up Heart)

Danny Nobel (NovaReign)

Cole Jones (Railgun, Neil Turbin USA solo band)

David Marquez (NovaReign)

Paul Gehlhar (Railgun, Ninja Ghandi, Neil Turbin USA solo band)

Balmore Lemus (NovaReign)

Paul Contreras (NovaReign)

Event Sponsors include Dean Guitars, DV Mark, Mass Destruction Clothing Company, Archies Ice Cream, Empire Ears and dDrum.

Go to the official event website here. Advance tickets are available at this location.