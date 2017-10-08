Composer VIKRAM SHANKAR Launches Instrumental Prog Rock Band LUX TERMINUS; Audio Teaser Available

Composer Vikram Shankar, who recently took on a BraveWords challenge and arranged a medley of Devin Townsend's classic Ocean Machine album on piano, has checked in with the following update:

"I am so thrilled to unveil my new band, Lux Terminus, an instrumental progressive rock band influenced by metal, jazz fusion, and cinematic music. We're currently working on our debut record, and I can confidently say that this music exemplifies my skills as a keyboard player and as a composer better than anything I've ever done. The record will also feature some special guest appearances from a couple of my favorite people in prog and metal! Check out this pre-production audio teaser, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And remember - sharing is caring!"#

