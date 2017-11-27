CONAN Announce 2018 North American Tour

British doom metallers, Conan are currently hard at work, on the follow up to their 2016 release Revengeanance, which is due out in early 2018. In anticipation of the new album, Conan has announced a full North American headline tour beginning in February 2018. The tour features support from The Ditch and The Delta, and starts February 9th in Calgary, AB and wraps up March 13th in Denver, CO.

"We are very happy to announce this US tour with The Ditch and The Delta, our fourth US tour in as many years. This tour is slightly different though, we will be playing material from our new album - to be released in 2018 at Napalm Records. See you at the front," says Conan frontman Jon Davis.



Conan are as heavy as interplanetary thunder amplified through the roaring black hole anus of Azathoth. Remember that sentence, for it is writ large in virgin blood on the walls of the forgotten temple of Bol-Krastor, deep in the steaming forests of forgotten Lemuria. Conan, a monumentally brutal three piece (in the grand tradition of all the hallowed three pieces through time) hold a sinew-tight line and an iron-grip command over the uber-synchronized powerchord changes and tempo-shifts of the anti-holy trio of bass, drums and guitar. Two weary yet defiant men have the task of vocalizing wretched thoughts over the turgid weight of Conan's metalized bombast. They bear it well, for the task is immense.

Dates:

February

9 - Calgary, AB - Palomino*

10 - Edmonton, AB - Brixx*

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

13 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

15 - Se-tle, WA - Chop Suey w/YOB

16 - Portland, OR - Sabertooth festival* w/Coven, YOB, Pillorian

17 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s

18 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo w/Yidhra

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

22 - El Paso, TX - Neon Rose

23 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

24 - Little Rock, AR - White W-er Tavern

25 - Memphis, TN - Growler’s

26 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light

27 - -lanta, GA - 529

March

1 - Richmond, VA - Strange M-ter

2 - Washington DC - -las Brew Works

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie (early show)

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

5 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

6 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

7 - Rochester, NY - Photo City

8 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

9 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie’s w/Hawkbill

10 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

11 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

12 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge w/Rifflord

13 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

* no The Ditch And The Delta