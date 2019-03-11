CONAN Announce Additional North American Tour Dates
March 11, 2019, an hour ago
UK doom metallers, Conan, are currently in the midst of a North American tour. The tour stops tomorrow night in Taos, NM and runs through March 15th in Austin, TX. Today, Conan have announced additional North American tour dates for June and July alongside Witchkiss. These dates start June 23rd in Frederick, MD and wraps up July 6th in Rapid City, ND.
Conan will return back to the states in April, supporting Black Label Society on their 20th Anniversary Tour with Atomic Bitchwax rounding out the bill. The tour begins April 24th in Denver, CO and runs through May 23rd in Los Angeles, CA.
Tour dates:
March
12 - Taos, NM - Taos Mesa Brewery Mothership
13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
15 - Austin, TX SXSW - Lost Well
April (with Black Label Society, Atomic Bitchwax)
24 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
25 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
27 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
28 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
May (with Black Label Society, Atomic Bitchwax)
1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
4 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
6 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
7 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter
14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
18 - Clarksville, TN - O'Connors
22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
June
23 - Frederick, MD - Maryland Doom Fest
27 - Portland, ME - Geno’s (with Witchkiss)
28 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus (with Witchkiss)
30 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class (with Witchkiss)
July
1 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups (with Witchkiss)
2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle (with Witchkiss)
5 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
6 - Rapid City, ND - Haycamp Brewery