CONAN Announce Additional North American Tour Dates

UK doom metallers, Conan, are currently in the midst of a North American tour. The tour stops tomorrow night in Taos, NM and runs through March 15th in Austin, TX. Today, Conan have announced additional North American tour dates for June and July alongside Witchkiss. These dates start June 23rd in Frederick, MD and wraps up July 6th in Rapid City, ND.

Conan will return back to the states in April, supporting Black Label Society on their 20th Anniversary Tour with Atomic Bitchwax rounding out the bill. The tour begins April 24th in Denver, CO and runs through May 23rd in Los Angeles, CA.

Tour dates:

March

12 - Taos, NM - Taos Mesa Brewery Mothership

13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

15 - Austin, TX SXSW - Lost Well

April (with Black Label Society, Atomic Bitchwax)

24 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

25 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

27 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

28 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

May (with Black Label Society, Atomic Bitchwax)

1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

6 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

7 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

18 - Clarksville, TN - O'Connors

22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

June

23 - Frederick, MD - Maryland Doom Fest

27 - Portland, ME - Geno’s (with Witchkiss)

28 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus (with Witchkiss)

30 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class (with Witchkiss)

July

1 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups (with Witchkiss)

2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle (with Witchkiss)

5 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

6 - Rapid City, ND - Haycamp Brewery