CONAN Announce Spring North American Tour With NORTH
February 1, 2017, an hour ago
Conan are as heavy as interplanetary thunder amplified through the roaring black hole anus of Azathoth. Remember that sentence, for it is writ large in virgin blood on the walls of the forgotten temple of Bol-Krastor, deep in the steaming forests of forgotten Lemuria.
Conan, a monumentally brutal three piece (in the grand tradition of all the hallowed three pieces through time) hold a sinew-tight line and an iron-grip command over the uber-synchronised powerchord changes and tempo-shifts of the anti-holy trio of bass, drums and guitar. Two weary yet defiant men have the task of vocalizing wretched thoughts over the turgid weight of Conan's metalized bombast. They bear it well, for the task is immense.
Now they bring this immense task back to North America this May on tour with North. In addition to the headline run, Conan will also take part in this year's Maryland Death Fest and 71 Grind Fest in Colorado Springs, CO. A complete list of dates can be found below.
Conan frontman Jon Davis commented on their return North America: "We are excited to get back to the USA and Canada to play at Maryland Death Fest, 71 Grind and also the other awesome shows we have lined up. We are also looking forward to sharing the road with our friends in North."
Tour dates:
May
10 - Glendale, CA - Complex
11 - Oakland, CA - Metro
12 - Portland, OR - Dante's
13 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria
14 - Seattle, WA - Highline
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Triple Rock
17 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
18 - Indianapolis, IN - 5th Quarter
19 - Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose
21 - Toronto, ON - Garrison
22 - Montreal, QC - TBA
23 - Boston, MA - TBA
24 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest*
26 - Raleigh, NC - Kings
27 - Atlanta, GA - 529
28 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia
29 - Houston, TX - White Oak
30 - Austin, TX - Sidewinder
June
1 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
2 - Colorado Springs, CO - 71 Grind Fest
3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
4 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
* - no North