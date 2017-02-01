CONAN Announce Spring North American Tour With NORTH

Conan are as heavy as interplanetary thunder amplified through the roaring black hole anus of Azathoth. Remember that sentence, for it is writ large in virgin blood on the walls of the forgotten temple of Bol-Krastor, deep in the steaming forests of forgotten Lemuria.

Conan, a monumentally brutal three piece (in the grand tradition of all the hallowed three pieces through time) hold a sinew-tight line and an iron-grip command over the uber-synchronised powerchord changes and tempo-shifts of the anti-holy trio of bass, drums and guitar. Two weary yet defiant men have the task of vocalizing wretched thoughts over the turgid weight of Conan's metalized bombast. They bear it well, for the task is immense.

Now they bring this immense task back to North America this May on tour with North. In addition to the headline run, Conan will also take part in this year's Maryland Death Fest and 71 Grind Fest in Colorado Springs, CO. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Conan frontman Jon Davis commented on their return North America: "We are excited to get back to the USA and Canada to play at Maryland Death Fest, 71 Grind and also the other awesome shows we have lined up. We are also looking forward to sharing the road with our friends in North."

Tour dates:

May

10 - Glendale, CA - Complex

11 - Oakland, CA - Metro

12 - Portland, OR - Dante's

13 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria

14 - Seattle, WA - Highline

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Triple Rock

17 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

18 - Indianapolis, IN - 5th Quarter

19 - Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose

21 - Toronto, ON - Garrison

22 - Montreal, QC - TBA

23 - Boston, MA - TBA

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Death Fest*

26 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

27 - Atlanta, GA - 529

28 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

29 - Houston, TX - White Oak

30 - Austin, TX - Sidewinder

June

1 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

2 - Colorado Springs, CO - 71 Grind Fest

3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

4 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

* - no North