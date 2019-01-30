CONAN Comments On Touring With BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – “This Is Our First Time As Support To A Bigger Band”

UK doom metallers Conan have announced that they will be supporting Black Label Society on their 20th Anniversary Tour with Atomic Bitchwax rounding out the bill. The tour begins April 24th in Denver, CO and runs through May 23rd in Los Angeles, CA. These shows will take place after Conan's previously announced headline dates.

Frontman Jon Davis comments on the tour, "We have toured the USA every year since 2015. This is our first time as support to a bigger band. We’re excited to see how it compares to selling out small / medium sized clubs.

We are ready!"

If troglodytes could have gotten their paws on a Fuzzthrone or other fuzz pedals…they would have probably bashed each other`s skulls in. Conan on the other hand use these beautiful tools to wrench the maximum out of their legendary Caveman Battle Doom.

The British trio presents a tar monster named Existential Void Guardian that seems even more menacing as soon as it gets high on its own downtuned groove frenzy. Two years after the remarkable Revengeance, Conan once more leave us baffled with a previously unknown side to dual vocal sludge, painful melody splinters and the true beauty that lies in dissonance, and it always will.

Tour dates:

April

24 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

25 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

27 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

28 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

May

1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

6 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

7 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

18 - Clarksville, TN - O'Connors

22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre