CONAN Debuts "Volt Thrower" Music Video

On September 14th, the British supreme doom trio Conan will release their new record Existential Void Guardian. Before the full power of this new monster hits you, their new single "Volt Thrower" and its video give you a taste of what will await you. Check out this 4 minute spacey masterpiece of doom, low tuning and surrealism below.

If troglodytes could have gotten their paws on a Fuzzthrone or other fuzz pedals.. they would have probably bashed each other's skulls in. Conan on the other hand use these beautiful tools to wrench the maximum out of their legendary caveman battle doom: could there be a more monolithic opener than "Prosper On The Path"? Narp. The British trio presents a tar monster named Existential Void Guardian that seems even more menacing as soon as it gets high on its own downtuned groove frenzy. Two years after the remarkable Revengeance, Conan once more leave us baffled with a previously unknown side to dual vocal sludge - behold the painful melody splinters "Eye To Eye To Eye" leaves behind or the insane grind intermezzo that is "Paincantation". True beauty lies in dissonance, and it always will.

Existential Void Guardian will be available as:

- 1 CD Digipack

- 2 LP Gatefold black

- 2 LP Gatefold gold (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- 2 LP Gatefold dark green (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Prosper On The Path"

"Eye To Eye To Eye"

"Paincantation"

"Amidst The Infinite"

"Volt Thrower"

"Vexxagon"

"Eternal Silent Legend"

Bonus tracks:

"Total Conquest" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Satsumo" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Foehammer" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Hawk As Weapon" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Volt Thrower" video:

"Vexxagon":

Tour dates:

September

30 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

October

2 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

3 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

5 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

6 - Wroclaw, Poland - Firlej

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

9 - Vinius, Lithuania - Rock River Club

10 - Jelgava, Latvia -Melno Cepuriso Balerija

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Blow Up 4 Festival

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken

17 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

20 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Void Festival

November

7 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

8 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

9 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

10 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

12 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla

13 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy Bar

16 - Moscow, Russia - Aglomerat

17 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Zoccolo

23 - Nottingham, UK - The Loft

24 - Leeds, UK - Temple Of Boom

25 - Newcastle, UK - Byker Grave Festival

26 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

27 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

28 - Coventry, UK - The Arches

29 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

30 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms

December

1 - London, UK - Boston Music Rooms

2 - Oxford, UK - Buried In Smoke X-Mas Weekender

Lineup:

Jon Davis - vocals, guitar

Chris Fielding - bass

Johnny King - drums