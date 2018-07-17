CONAN - Existential Void Guardian Album Details Revealed; Tour Schedule Updated

Two years after the remarkable Revengeance, Conan once more leave us astounded with a previously unknown side to dual vocal sludge. The British trio presents a tar monster named Existential Void Guardian that seems even more menacing as soon as it gets high on its own down-tuned groove frenzy.

The album will be released on September 14th via Napalm Records.

Tracklisting:

"Prosper On The Path"

"Eye To Eye To Eye"

"Paincantation"

"Amidst The Infinite"

"Volt Thrower"

"Vexxagon"

"Eternal Silent Legend"

Bonus tracks:

"Total Conquest" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Satsumo" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Foehammer" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Hawk As Weapon" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

Existential Void Guardian will be available as:

- 1 CD Digipack

- 2 LP Gatefold black

- 2 LP Gatefold gold (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- 2 LP Gatefold dark green (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tour dates:

August

17 - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue

September

30 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

October

2 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

3 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

5 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

6 - Wroclaw, Poland - Firlej

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

9 - Vinius, Lithuania - Rock River Club

10 - Jelgava, Latvia -Melno Cepuriso Balerija

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Blow Up 4 Festival

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken

17 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

20 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Void Festival

November

23 - Nottingham, UK - The Loft

24 - Leeds, UK - Temple Of Boom

26 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

27 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

28 - Coventry, UK - The Arches

Lineup:

Jon Davis - vocals, guitar

Chris Fielding - bass

Johnny King - drums