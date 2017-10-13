CONAN Streaming “Gravity Chasm” (Studio Demo 2012) From Upcoming Man Is Myth - Early Demos Album

The world's heaviest doom metal-band Conan finally provide some exciting insights into a secret world. Man Is Myth - Early Demos are the unheard beasts out of the band's rehearsal room and studio, and will see the light of day on November 17th on Napalm Records. Listen to “Gravity Chasm” (Studio Demo 2012) from the upcoming release below.

It roars and cranks all over, dull distortion drags nerves into the coldest regions of the world. It's no accident that they call themselves Caveman Battle Doom. Man Is Myth - Early Demos is the primordial soup for everything that Conan stands for.

Says guitarist & vocalist Jon Paul Davis: “Conan has been active since 2006. Our first demo was recorded on January 27th, 2007 and since then we have continued to release our music and tour worldwide. We started out with nothing and gave it everything, like most respected bands. We are proud of where we have been and excited about where we may still go. These demos show a little bit of our progression through this time and hopefully can give the listener an idea of where we have come from. Our aim is always to play to our strengths and not over complicate, it held true at the beginning and it holds true now. Never give up.”

Man Is Myth - Early Demos will be coming as a CD Digi Pack, Digital Download and LP Gatefold editions, and is now available for preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Battle In The Swamp” (Rehearsal Room Demo 2009)

“Satsumo” (Rehearsal Room Demo 2009)

“Krull” (Rehearsal Room Demo 2009)

“Satsumo” (Rehearsal Room Demo 2006)

“Gravity Chasm” (Studio Demo 2012)

“Foehammer” (Studio Demo 2012)

“Domed Iron Boss” (Studio Demo 2012)

