CONAN Streaming New Single "Vexxagon"

On September 14th, the British supreme doom trio Conan will release their new record Existential Void Guardian. Today the band reveals the first crushing single "Vexxagon". Listen below.

Two years after the remarkable Revengeance, Conan once more leave us astounded with a previously unknown side to dual vocal sludge. The British trio presents a tar monster named Existential Void Guardian that seems even more menacing as soon as it gets high on its own down-tuned groove frenzy.

Existential Void Guardian will be available as:

- 1 CD Digipack

- 2 LP Gatefold black

- 2 LP Gatefold gold (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- 2 LP Gatefold dark green (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Prosper On The Path"

"Eye To Eye To Eye"

"Paincantation"

"Amidst The Infinite"

"Volt Thrower"

"Vexxagon"

"Eternal Silent Legend"

Bonus tracks:

"Total Conquest" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Satsumo" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Foehammer" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Hawk As Weapon" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)

"Vexxagon":

Conan will hit to the road again in 2018 with a series of headliner shows worldwide on their Existential Void Guardian Tour opening in Moledo, Portugal on August 10th and finishing at the Buried In Smoke X-Mas Weekender, Oxford, UK on December 2nd. The full list of dates is below and the tour will be continued in 2019.

Tour dates:

August

10 - Moledo, Portugal - Sonic Blast Moledo Fest

11 - Winchester, UK - Boomtown Fair

16 - Galway, Ireland - The Loft

17 - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue

18 - Limerick, Ireland Dolans Warehouse

September

30 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

October

2 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

3 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

5 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

6 - Wroclaw, Poland - Firlej

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos

9 - Vinius, Lithuania - Rock River Club

10 - Jelgava, Latvia -Melno Cepuriso Balerija

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Blow Up 4 Festival

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken

17 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

20 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Void Festival

November

7 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement

8 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

9 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

10 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

12 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla

13 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy Bar

16 - Moscow, Russia - Aglomerat

17 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Zoccolo

23 - Nottingham, UK - The Loft

24 - Leeds, UK - Temple Of Boom

25 - Newcastle, UK - Byker Grave Festival

26 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

27 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

28 - Coventry, UK - The Arches

29 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

30 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms

December

1 - London, UK - Boston Music Rooms

2 - Oxford, UK - Buried In Smoke X-Mas Weekender

Lineup:

Jon Davis - vocals, guitar

Chris Fielding - bass

Johnny King - drums