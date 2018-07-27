CONAN Streaming New Single "Vexxagon"
July 27, 2018, 33 minutes ago
On September 14th, the British supreme doom trio Conan will release their new record Existential Void Guardian. Today the band reveals the first crushing single "Vexxagon". Listen below.
Two years after the remarkable Revengeance, Conan once more leave us astounded with a previously unknown side to dual vocal sludge. The British trio presents a tar monster named Existential Void Guardian that seems even more menacing as soon as it gets high on its own down-tuned groove frenzy.
Existential Void Guardian will be available as:
- 1 CD Digipack
- 2 LP Gatefold black
- 2 LP Gatefold gold (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)
- 2 LP Gatefold dark green (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)
- Digital Album
Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Prosper On The Path"
"Eye To Eye To Eye"
"Paincantation"
"Amidst The Infinite"
"Volt Thrower"
"Vexxagon"
"Eternal Silent Legend"
Bonus tracks:
"Total Conquest" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)
"Satsumo" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)
"Foehammer" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)
"Hawk As Weapon" (live 2018 @ Rebellion Manchester)
"Vexxagon":
Conan will hit to the road again in 2018 with a series of headliner shows worldwide on their Existential Void Guardian Tour opening in Moledo, Portugal on August 10th and finishing at the Buried In Smoke X-Mas Weekender, Oxford, UK on December 2nd. The full list of dates is below and the tour will be continued in 2019.
Tour dates:
August
10 - Moledo, Portugal - Sonic Blast Moledo Fest
11 - Winchester, UK - Boomtown Fair
16 - Galway, Ireland - The Loft
17 - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue
18 - Limerick, Ireland Dolans Warehouse
September
30 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
October
2 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
3 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
5 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
6 - Wroclaw, Poland - Firlej
7 - Warsaw, Poland - Poglos
9 - Vinius, Lithuania - Rock River Club
10 - Jelgava, Latvia -Melno Cepuriso Balerija
11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Sveta
13 - Helsinki, Finland - Blow Up 4 Festival
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken
17 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade
20 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Void Festival
November
7 - Canberra, Australia - The Basement
8 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts
9 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar
10 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar
12 - Wellington, New Zealand - Valhalla
13 - Auckland, New Zealand - Whammy Bar
16 - Moscow, Russia - Aglomerat
17 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Zoccolo
23 - Nottingham, UK - The Loft
24 - Leeds, UK - Temple Of Boom
25 - Newcastle, UK - Byker Grave Festival
26 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
27 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
28 - Coventry, UK - The Arches
29 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach
30 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms
December
1 - London, UK - Boston Music Rooms
2 - Oxford, UK - Buried In Smoke X-Mas Weekender
Lineup:
Jon Davis - vocals, guitar
Chris Fielding - bass
Johnny King - drums