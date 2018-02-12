CONAN To Release New Album In August; New Live Dates Confirmed
February 12, 2018, 5 hours ago
While constantly touring all over Europe and the United States, British doom metallers Conan are currently putting the final touches on the follow-up to their latest 2016-studio record Revengeance. The band has unveiled the first details about their upcoming full length, titled Existential Void Guardian, which will be released on August 31st via Napalm Records.
Says guitarist/vocalist Jon Paul Davis: "Existential Void Guardian expands upon our previous lyrical and conceptual ideas. Bringing the listener's focus from the screens of our favourite arcade machines to the minds of the characters through who's eyes we view the 2 dimensional plane. Chris Fielding produced this album at Skyhammer Studio and we had audio wizard James Plotkin handle the mastering again. Artwork will be by Tony Roberts."
Beside a heavy UK-touring schedule with Monolord this spring, Conan are currently on tour in North America. Make sure to catch these doom heavyweights and their massive wall of sound live on the following dates.
February
12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
13 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
15 - Se-tle, WA - Chop Suey
16 - Portland, OR - Sabertooth festival
17 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s
18 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap
21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
22 - El Paso, TX - Neon Rose
23 - Austin, TX - Lost Well
24 - Little Rock, AR - White W-er Tavern
25 - Memphis, TN - Growler’s
26 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light
27 - lanta, GA - 529
March
1 - Richmond, VA - Strange M-ter
2 - Washington DC - -las Brew Works
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
4 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
5 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
6 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs
7 - Rochester, NY - Photo City
8 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
9 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie’s w/Hawkbill
10 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
11 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
12 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge w/Rifflord
13 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
May
4 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest *
5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje (with Monster Magnet)*
6 - TBA *
7 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux's
8 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
9 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
10 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
11 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store
12 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil*
12 - Madrid, Spain - Kristonfest**
14 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
15 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
16 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo
17 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill
19 - TBC
20 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel (Small Hall)*
* Monolord only
** Conan only