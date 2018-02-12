CONAN To Release New Album In August; New Live Dates Confirmed

While constantly touring all over Europe and the United States, British doom metallers Conan are currently putting the final touches on the follow-up to their latest 2016-studio record Revengeance. The band has unveiled the first details about their upcoming full length, titled Existential Void Guardian, which will be released on August 31st via Napalm Records.

Says guitarist/vocalist Jon Paul Davis: "Existential Void Guardian expands upon our previous lyrical and conceptual ideas. Bringing the listener's focus from the screens of our favourite arcade machines to the minds of the characters through who's eyes we view the 2 dimensional plane. Chris Fielding produced this album at Skyhammer Studio and we had audio wizard James Plotkin handle the mastering again. Artwork will be by Tony Roberts."

Beside a heavy UK-touring schedule with Monolord this spring, Conan are currently on tour in North America. Make sure to catch these doom heavyweights and their massive wall of sound live on the following dates.

February

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

13 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

15 - Se-tle, WA - Chop Suey

16 - Portland, OR - Sabertooth festival

17 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s

18 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

22 - El Paso, TX - Neon Rose

23 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

24 - Little Rock, AR - White W-er Tavern

25 - Memphis, TN - Growler’s

26 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light

27 - lanta, GA - 529

March

1 - Richmond, VA - Strange M-ter

2 - Washington DC - -las Brew Works

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

5 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

6 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

7 - Rochester, NY - Photo City

8 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

9 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie’s w/Hawkbill

10 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

11 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

12 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge w/Rifflord

13 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

May

4 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest *

5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje (with Monster Magnet)*

6 - TBA *

7 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux's

8 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

9 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

10 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

11 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store

12 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil*

12 - Madrid, Spain - Kristonfest**

14 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

15 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

16 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo

17 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill

19 - TBC

20 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel (Small Hall)*

* Monolord only

** Conan only