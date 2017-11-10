CONAN To Release New Album In Spring 2018; Video Message From The Studio Posted

UK-based heavy doom outfit, Conand, are set to release their hotly anticipated demo record. Man Is Myth - Early Demos, on November 17th via Napalm Records, but taking a rest as soon as this new release sees the light of day, would not be in the style of Conan. This trio never stands still: After they just returned from a heavy touring schedule all over Europe and the United States, the band are already back in the studio and currently recording the follow-up to their latest 2016 studio record, Revengeance.

The band has now checked back from their Skyhammer studios, watch their message below. The new album is set for a release in spring 2018 via Napalm Records.

Man Is Myth - Early Demos will be coming as a CD Digi Pack, Digital Download and LP Gatefold editions, and is now available for preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Battle In The Swamp” (Rehearsal Room Demo 2009)

“Satsumo” (Rehearsal Room Demo 2009)

“Krull” (Rehearsal Room Demo 2009)

“Satsumo” (Rehearsal Room Demo 2006)

“Gravity Chasm” (Studio Demo 2012)

“Foehammer” (Studio Demo 2012)

“Domed Iron Boss” (Studio Demo 2012)

“Gravity Chasm” (Studio Demo 2012):