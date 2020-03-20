CONCEPTION Feat. Former KAMELOT Singer ROY KHAN Streaming New Song "By The Blues"

Norwegian progressive metallers, Conception, are set to release the new album, State Of Deception, on April 3, their first full length offering in over two decades. An audio stream of the album track "By The Blues" can be found below.

Following on from 2018’s successful EP release My Dark Symphony, this album will once again be released via their own Conception Sound Factory label, and will be accompanied by a full European tour.

State Of Deception follows a twenty year interval during which band members Roy Khan, Tore Østby, Ingar Amlien and Arve Heimdal remained friends throughout, and the album release marks the full-circle evolution of the band. Lead singer Roy Khan: ”The reception we’ve had from fans made recording a new album almost inevitable; they’d have rioted if we didn’t get this out! But we’re mightily proud of what we have put together here; I actually think it’s the best thing I’ve ever been involved in. We can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

In fact, reflecting the band’s desire for an entirely direct relationship with their fans, the album is wholly fan-funded. Moreover, State Of Deception is wholly self-produced, benefits from the stellar mix skills of Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Within Temptation, Europe etc), and is comprised of 9 tracks in total. Guitarist Tore Østby explains further, “Producing this new album has been an emotional and exciting process, digging deeper into the heart and soul of the band than ever before. The result is dynamic and intense, it really feels like we managed to capture the state of Conception 2020!”

State Of Deception perfectly captures the band’s trademark breadth of progressive sound, from symphonic melodrama to rock riff utopia, and also features eminent Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd.

State Of Deception tracklist:

“In Deception”

“Of Raven And Pigs”

“Waywardly Broken”

“No Rewind”

“The Mansion” (featuring Elize Ryd)

“By The Blues”

“Anybody Out There”

“She Dragoon”

“Feather Moves” (remastered)

“By The Blues”:

"Waywardly Broken" lyric video:

Audio samples:

And so April sees the release of State Of Deception, a nine track tour de force which lead singer Roy Khan describes as, “probably the best thing I’ve ever been involved in!” The bar is set high then, but the band are more than happy to do so, as guitarist Tore Østby explains; “If we didn’t think we were capable of surpassing our previous work, we wouldn’t be here! We’re super proud of every single track on this album.”

2020 will also see the band headline the Friday night of Atlanta’s ProgPower USA festival in September, whilst also partnering with JVC for a full release in Japan, making for a particularly momentous year in the development of Conception. State Of Deception is both a definitive album release statement, as it is also a career milestone, recognizing a lyrical depth that acknowledges the current social climate. Says Khan; “The lyrics of the album revolve around human error and betrayal, hence the album title, but also touch upon everything from people’s facade to climate change, religion and politics.”