CONCEPTION Featuring Ex-KAMELOT Frontman ROY KHAN Announce Two Exclusive Hometown Shows For April 2019

Norwegian prog metal band Conception, featuring former Kamelot vocalist Roy Khan, have announced two shows, their first live gigs for well over a decade. They will take place in the band's hometown of Gjøvik, Norway. Since these will be the only club gigs this season, and this is a small club tickets are expected to sell out quickly. The band is offering different levels of attendance with the chance for fans to meet and interact with them.

Ingar Amlien (bass): "I think it’s fantastic to start our live season in Gjøvik since this still is my hometown, and in this small club setting the atmosphere will be magic!"

They will be playing songs from the new EP, as well as their classic albums. Show dates are April 26th and 27th at Friscena Black Box. On April 28th, 15 fans have the opportunity to dine with the band. Details are available here, or go to ConceptionMusic.com.

Conception was formed in 1989 by Tore Østby (guitars), joined by Roy Khan (vocals), Arve Heimdal (drums) and Ingar Amlien (bass). They are known for melodic and rhythmic music of a unique, powerful, yet dynamic blend, with influences from flamenco, jazz and classical music. After a break from releasing music of over two decades, Conception released their brand new My Dark Symphony EP in November 2018.

Conception have released their first new music in over 20 years. Their new EP, My Dark Symphony, is now available and is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

"Re:Conception"

"Grand Again"

"Into The Wild"

"Quite Alright"

"The Moment"

"My Dark Symphony"

Khan was a member of Kamelot from 1997 - 2011. In a 2014 interview with local Norwegian media, Khan revealed that he had burned out after overworking himself for years, and that he decided to quit the band before the tour in 2010 to prioritize his health and family, but in an agreement with Youngblood and the rest of the band, they would not announce his departure in case he recovered and changed his mind.