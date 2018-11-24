CONCEPTION Featuring Ex-KAMELOT Frontman ROY KHAN Release My Dark Symphony EP; Streaming Available

Norwegian prog metal band Conception, featuring former Kamelot vocalist Roy Khan, have released their first new music in over 20 years. Their new EP, My Dark Symphony, is now available and is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

"Re:Conception"

"Grand Again"

"Into The Wild"

"Quite Alright"

"The Moment"

"My Dark Symphony"

Khan was a member of Kamelot from 1997 - 2011. In a 2014 interview with local Norwegian media, Khan revealed that he had burned out after overworking himself for years, and that he decided to quit the band before the tour in 2010 to prioritize his health and family, but in an agreement with Youngblood and the rest of the band, they would not announce his departure in case he recovered and changed his mind.