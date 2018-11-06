CONCEPTION Featuring Former KAMELOT Singer ROY KHAN Release 3-Track Single; EP Due This Month; Tracks Streaming

Norwegian prog metal band Conception, featuring former Kamelot vocalist Roy Khan, have released their first new music in over 20 years.

The band's new 3-track single, Re:Conception, is now available now and can be ordered here.

Re:Conception tracklisting:

"Re:Conception"

"Grand Again"

"Feather Moves"

"Grand Again":

"Feather Moves":

Conception's My Dark Symphony EP will be released on November 23rd. The EP will feature six tracks - two tracks from the single and four additional songs.

Tracklisting:

"Re:Conception"

"Grand Again"

"Into The Wild"

"Quite Alright"

"The Moment"

"My Dark Symphony"