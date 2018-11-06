CONCEPTION Featuring Former KAMELOT Singer ROY KHAN Release 3-Track Single; EP Due This Month; Tracks Streaming

November 6, 2018, 20 minutes ago

Norwegian prog metal band Conception, featuring former Kamelot vocalist Roy Khan, have released their first new music in over 20 years.

The band's new 3-track single, Re:Conception, is now available now and can be ordered here.

Re:Conception tracklisting:

"Re:Conception"
"Grand Again"
"Feather Moves"

"Grand Again":

"Feather Moves":

Conception's My Dark Symphony EP will be released on November 23rd. The EP will feature six tracks - two tracks from the single and four additional songs.

Tracklisting:

"Re:Conception"
"Grand Again"
"Into The Wild"
"Quite Alright"
"The Moment"
"My Dark Symphony"



