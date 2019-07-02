CONCEPTION Featuring Former KAMELOT Vocalist ROY KHAN Announce Spring 2020 European Tour

Conception, featuring former Kamelot vocalist Roy Khan, have announced a string of European dates for the spring of 2020.

Says the band: "Europe. We're coming for you! After getting so much enjoyment from our recent run of gigs, and the incredible feedback we've had from you guys... well, we couldn't NOT get out and play a proper run of dates could we..!? Who's coming..!?

Dates:

April

24 - Klubben Fryshuset - Stockholm, Sweden

May

7 - Salamandra - L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain

8 - Shôko Madrid - Madrid, Spain

9 - Lisboa Ao Vivo - Lisbon, Portugal

14 - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 - La Maroquinerie - Paris, France

16 - Rockhal Club - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

17 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

30 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

For tickets, head here.

Conception are gearing up to record a full-length album as a follow-up to their My Dark Symphony reunion EP from 2018. Roy Khan recently posted the following message: "We are so grateful to our fantastic fans and the support they have shown, so it feels natural to move on to a full album. We have lots of new exciting material we long to complete and just cross our fingers that we will be able to release a full album in 2020!"

A crowdfunding campaign to suppport the making of the album has been launched here.