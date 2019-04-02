Concert Photographer JOE KLEON Begins Fourth Annual Furrever Home Fundraiser Featuring Photos Of KISS, RUSH, METALLICA, And More

Kitten Krazy has again teamed up with renowned Cleveland Concert Photographer Joe Kleon to raise money for our 501(c)(3) nonprofit cat shelter. The online Ebay auctions of Joe’s concert photography will begin Friday, April 5th and end Monday April 15th. To check out the photos and/or place a bid on one or more photos, visit KittenKrazy.org .

Joe has been volunteering at Kitten Krazy for five years and provides exceptional photos of our cats to help promote their adoptions. Over the last four years, Joe’s fundraising efforts have raised $4977 for the shelter. Kitten Krazy opened in May 2004 and is a 4,000 SF multi-room, free-roaming shelter located at 930 Lafayette Road in Medina. To date, they have placed more than 5,500 cats! Fully-vetted cats and kittens are available for adoption Tuesdays through Fridays 12-5 and Saturdays 12-3.

Joe Kleon has photographed over 1,200 concerts since 2002. This year he has donated concert photos from artists such as Paul McCartney, Megadeth, Rush, Aerosmith, Metallica, Alice Cooper, Overkill, AC/DC, KISS, Lizzy Borden, Iron Maiden, Saxon and many others. Concert photographer Anastasia Pantsios, who Kleon has done an art gallery exhibit with for the last two years, has donated ten of her iconic photos to this fundraiser.