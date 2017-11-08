Concert Photographer JOE KLEON To Hold Rock/Roll Perspective Exhibition

Come see one of the largest shows of Cleveland-related music photography for one weekend only.

Rock/Roll Perspective at AsiaTown’s Loftworks gallery features the work of two of Cleveland’s best-known music photographers, Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios. The show opens with a reception on Friday, November 10th at 5-9PM, and will be open from 2-8 PM Saturday November 22nd and Sunday November 12th from noon-5 PM.

With each working in a different era — most of Anastasia’s work was done from 1975-1989 and Joe has been shooting for the past 15 years — two perspectives emerge. One looks at the classic era when Cleveland put stars like Rush and Bruce Springsteen on these map and superstars like Tina Turner, The Who and Michael Jackson reigned, while the other captures today’s colorful pop stars and rock groups such as Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, in addition to shooting ageless legacy stars such as Paul McCartney, Aerosmith, Rod Stewart, Judas Priest, and Elton John. Together their work provides a visual history of hundreds of concerts fondly remembered by Clevelanders.

Anastasia started shooting music in Cleveland in the 1970s and did most of her work in the 1980s when she captured such superstars as David Bowie, Prince and U2. Her work appearing locally in The Plain Dealer, as well as in Rolling Stone, Creem, The Village Voice, The New York Times, The Toronto Star, Esquire and many other publications, and on album covers, in tour programs and in books. Her exhibit Girls to the Front: 40 Years of Women in Rock was featured at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2011, travelled to Pennsylvania’s Lehigh University and Chicago, and was re-mounted at the Rock Hall early this year.

Joe has been shooting concerts for 15 years and is currently the top concert photographer in Cleveland. He has photographed over 1,000 concerts. His work appears regularly in Scene, he freelances for The Plain Dealer, and BraveWords, as well as other national and international publications; he has also been hired by many bands to shoot for them. Joe will showcase photos from metal artists such as Slayer, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Megadeth, Dream Theater, Scorpions, Roger Waters, Megadeth, UFO, and many others.

More than 100 photos will be on display at Rock/Roll Perspective, with additional prints available for sale in the biggest offering yet of the work of these two photographers. Come snag a photo of your favorite act, or pick up some to give as holiday presents.