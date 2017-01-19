CONDEMNED To Release His Divine Shadow Via Unique Leader In March; New Track Streaming

San Diego brutal death metalists Condemned return with their third full-length His Divine Shadow.

Set for worldwide release via Unique Leader Records on March 10th, Condemned's latest endeavor was recorded and edited by producer John Haddad (Abysmal Dawn, Phobia, Intronaut) at Trench Studios in Santa Ana, California, mixed by Art Paiz at Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, Florida and mastered by Alan Douches (Cannibal Corpse, Converge, Mastodon) at West West Side Music in New Windsor, New York. His Divine Shadow comes swathed in the cover art of Swedish artist and designer Par Olofsson (Deeds Of Flesh, Cult Of Luna, Immortal), with album logo art by the lord of logos, Christophe Szpajdel (Emperor, Moonspell, Old Man's Child).

Tracklisting:

"Penumbræ"

"Dawn"

"Omniscient Perturbations"

"Legion"

"Ascending The Spectral Throne"

"Nefarious Sanguine Decree"

"His Divine Shadow"

"Pestilential Reign"

"The Hive Ablaze"

"World-Reaving Terror"

His Divine Shadow is a vast, horrific tale of a darkened, parallel universe inhabited by an insect humanoid civilization that lives dominated and enslaved by a dark mysterious ruler whom they call "His Divine Shadow." Spread across ten tracks, Condemned carry on their brutal legacy with a signature brand of punishing riffs, fast, chaotic grooves, planet-rupturing breakdowns, Suffocation / Disgorge-ian style blasts, and an overall dark, menacing ambiance.

Sample third cut, "Omniscient Perturbations" now streaming at the Unique Leader Bandcamp audio player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://uniqueleaderrecords.bandcamp.com/album/his-divine-shadow" href="http://uniqueleaderrecords.bandcamp.com/album/his-divine-shadow">His Divine Shadow by Condemned</a>

Since the release of 2011's Realms Of The Ungodly, Condemned has weathered a variety of personnel changes leaving only original guitarist Steve Crow. Leading the way on vocals in 2017 is Sam Townsley who appeared as guest vocalist on the band's Desecrate The Vile debut in 2007. His unique vocal style demonstrates absolute pandemonium: low and powerfully deep roars complimented by creative vocal patterns. Manning the drum kit is Tyson Jupin (Vile) whose powerful hits, fast kicks, varied blasts, and solid execution elevates Condemned's inexorable heaviness tenfold. On bass guitar, is Ryan Reidy who shines with an innovative style, heavy dialed bass tones, and killer live performance skills. With the newly added members and a new album, Condemned returns to the death metal scene heavier than ever before. Believe it.