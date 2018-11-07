CONEY HATCH Live Guitarist SEAN KELLY Checks In From BRITISH LION Tour - "It Doesn't Get Much Better Than Rocking In The Trenches With This Guy..."

Guitarist Sean Kelly, who recently wrapped up the British Lion support tour with Coney Hatch, has checked in with the following update:

"For a life long Iron Maiden fan, it doesn’t get much better than to spend some time rocking in the trenches with this guy... Steve Harris is as a great a guy as you could hope to meet, and the entire British Lion band and crew were amazing! Thank you Steve Harris and British Lion for the many laughs and great music, and a final thanks to Carl, Andy, and Dave for the honour of sharing the stage and many great moments together."

The video was recorded live on their Steve Harris British Lion Tour November 2018. Featuring Carl Dixon, Andy Curran, Dave Ketchum and Sean Kelly on lead guitar. Shot and produced by Diamond Films.