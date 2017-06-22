CONFESSIONS OF A TRAITOR Launch Music Video For “In Darkness, Ignite The Spark”

Confessions Of A Traitor have released an official video for the track “In Darkness, Ignite The Spark”, taken from their brand new EP Illuminate, released via Sliptrick Records worldwide in all formats.

The song is about constantly battling, looking for a way out of constant pain, having a brief break from it and plummeting further into self doubt. It then takes a positive twist about eventually cutting the negativity from your life and realizing that you need to take time to heal yourself before you can concentrate on anything or anyone, and having the strength to overcome it.

The video vaguely reflects this with the imagery of Steve stuck in the chains and the performance element being the release. It’s all relative on a personal level, this is how we interpret the lyrics and hopefully anyone who listens and watches, will interpret them in their own way.

Illuminate’s song titles are a poem when read together. They tell another story of struggle and how hope and belief will prevail. Adding more technical elements to the music with strong melodic sections, catchy riffs and the introduction of clean vocals have helped the band to write their best material to date.

Tracklisting:

“In Darkness, Ignite The Spark”

“For The Fires We Burn Are Boundless”

“The Light We Possess Is Relentless”

“Through Struggle, Hope Will Anchor Our Souls” (feat. JT Cavey of Erra)

“Illuminating The Night”

“Illuminating The Night” video:

Confessions Of A Traitor are:

Stephen MacConville - Vocals

Jack Darnell - Guitar

Dominic Pool - Guitar

Tony Nagle - Bass

Seb Olrog - Drums