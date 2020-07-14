CONFIDENTIAL – CYRHA’s JAKE E To Guest On Debut Album

Confidential is a symphonic metal band founded by lead vocalist Astrid K Mjøen, from Ørland, Norway. The band is inspired by great acts as Eleine, Nightwish and Amaranthe.

The band is currently working on their first full length album, to be released early in 2021.

The band recently revealed the first guest artist for the album, which was no other than the mighty Jake E, from Cyhra and Amaranthe.

In the coming days, the rest of the line-up, and guests will be revealed on their Facebook page.