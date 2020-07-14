CONJURER - "Hollow" Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

In this new video from Guitar World, Conjurer's Dan Nightingale performs a furious playthrough of the track, "Hollow". Absorb the musical ideas behind the riffs, and see what inspiration you can take for your own compositions.

Nightingale plays a Fender 72 Deluxe Reissue Telecaster electric guitar with Ernie Ball strings through a EVH 5150 III 100W amp head and Marshall 1960 B cab. His pedalboard consists of two EarthQuaker pedals - an Avalanche Run delay and reverb and an Organizer Polyphonic Organ Emulator.