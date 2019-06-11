CONJURER Joins Nuclear Blast Via Licensing Deal With Holy Roar; North American Tour With REVOCATION And VOIVOD Kicks Off In September

UK metal band, Conjurer, have inked a record deal with Nuclear Blast who will handle all territories apart from the UK and Europe where they remain with Holy Roar Records.

The band comments, "We are beyond excited to be at the forefront of this collaboration between Nuclear Blast and Holy Roar Records. Working with Monte Conner and the team is a real privilege and we're blown away to be joining the likes of Behemoth, Meshuggah, and Pallbearer. We're looking forward to bringing our next record out as soon as possible and with two of the worlds best labels behind us, we've never been in a better position."

Catch Conjurer live at the following dates:

June

14 - Download Festival - Donington, UK

24 - Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK (w/ Will Haven)

26 - 229 The Venue - London, UK (w/ Will Haven)

July

11 - 2000trees Festival - Cheltenham, UK

August

15 - ArcTanGent Festival - Bristol, UK

Recently, the band announced they would be heading on the road with Revocation and Voivod on their North American Tour. The trek will kick-off September 12 in Quebec City and run until October 12 in Brooklyn. The lineup also feature Psycroptic and Skeletal Remains. Four of the dates will include Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, and Take Offense while one date will include Eluveitie and Ensiferum.

September

12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source*

13 - Montreal, QC - Corona*

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

16 - Chicago, IL - Metro

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

20 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

21 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

27 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live **

4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk **

5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall **

6 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House Of Blues

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade **

9 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

10 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

11 - Worcester, MA - Palladium / Rock N Shock Festival #

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Bazaar

* - no Voivod

** - plus Municipal Waste, Napalm Death, Sick Of It All, Take Offense

# - with Eluveitie, Ensiferum