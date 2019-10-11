CONJURER Release Music Video For “Thankless”

Conjurer have released their new video for “Thankless”, taken from their debut LP Mire (March, 2018, Holy Roar Records).

The band comment: "This video was captured over summer 2019 and a multitude of shows and festivals we were a part of. Thank you for the continued support."

Shot by Joe Guppy / JG Visuals, the new video demonstrates the impressively busy year Conjurer have had, marking their rise as one of the UK's exciting new metal bands. Two tours of North America, with Rivers of Nihil and then Revocation and Voivod, bookended Conjurer's Download Festival debut and triumphant collaborative Curse These Metal Handsrelease with Pijn.

Watch Conjurer on tour this month with support from Earth Moves, LLNN (select dates) and Armed for Apocalypse.

Dates:

October

19 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

21 – Paris, France – La Cantine De Belleville

22 – Aaarau, Switzerland – Kiff

23 – Liege, Belgium – La Zone

24 – Nottingham, UK – Beta

25 – Manchester, UK – The Star & Garter

26 – Glasgow, UK – The Attic

27 – Leeds, UK – The Key Club

28 – Bristol, UK – Crofters Rights

29 – London, UK – Boston Music Rooms

30 – Birmingham, UK – The Flapper