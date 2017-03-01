CONJURING FATE Sign With Pure Steel Records

Irish heavy/power metal band Conjuring Fate has signed a worldwide deal with Pure Steel Records. The band will release their debut album Valley Of Shadows on June 9th via Pure Steel Records. Guest appearances include Scott Holderby of Mordred, Neil Fraser of Rage Of Angels and Steve Moore of Stormzone.

Band statement:

“Conjuring Fate have been gigging for quite a few years now. We have built up a steady fan base and reputation among our homeland here in Ireland and the UK. As an independent act we have played some amazing shows with acts such as Diamond Head, Dragonforce, Mordred, and Blaze Bayley amongst others. And although we are grateful and have sold merchandise all over the world, we felt that we needed that bit of extra backing and help. So we have to say that we are exceptionally happy to be working with German label, Pure Steel Records! They are a label who really care about all things heavy metal. We hope that with their help we can push our new album Valley Of Shadows even further than we have previously! We will be playing some shows through Ireland and the UK. We will then hit up parts of Europe. We hope you are ready for THE FATE!”

Lineup:

Tommy Daly (ex-Fireland) – vocals

Phil Horner – guitars

Karl Gibson – guitars

Steve Legear – bass

Bogdan Walczak – drums