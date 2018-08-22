CONQUEST - The World Has Gone To Hell Album Details Revealed

Dark Star Records has announced that Conquest have unveiled the artwork and tracklisting for The World Has Gone To Hell, the bands upcoming ninth release, date to be announced soon.

The artwork was created by Drake Mefestta with Drake Mefestta Designs and shows a decaying Statue Of Liberty. The songs are amongst the tightest and strongest that the band has ever released.

Tracklisting:

"The World Has Gone To Hell"

"The Creator"

"New August"

"Hell To Pay"

"Black Skies"

"American Blood"

"Demons And Angels"

"Heart Of Gold"

"Snowman"

"Red"

"Mississippi Queen"

"New August" video: