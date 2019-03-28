CONSTANTINE - New Album Features Guest Appearances From Members Of PRIMAL FEAR, SOILWORK, DESTRUCTION

After almost seven years of absence, Constantine from Athens, Greece is releasing his most promising work to date, his second solo album Aftermath on May 31st.

Aftermath sees Constantine delivering his most soulful, technical, inspired performances and compositions with collaborations from some of the most prominent vocalists in the world of metal and rock, such as: Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Bjorn ''Speed'' Strid (Soilwork), Schmier (Destruction), Apollo Papathanasio (Spiritual Beggars) and Chris Clancy (Wearing Scars).

With a wide variety of influences, this release promises to question genre boundaries and push limits: “The new record is in its entirety, a collection of songs that cover the whole spectrum of the heavy metal genre combining the best elements of modern and classic metal / rock as well. I think that it's an album that will provide a listening pleasure to everybody who's into this genre of music,” says Constantine.

Constantine is confident that his work will invoke a great response from fans around the world: “I'm actually very eager and to be honest, I cannot hide my anticipation to share the new music with the fans. I'm also really positive about how the fans will receive it since the album itself includes not only some brilliant guitar work, but phenomenal performances from the vocalists participating on the songs as well.”

Aftermath will be released May 31st through Rockshots Records. Pre-order your copy now at this location. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Bushido" (Instrumental)

"Hellfire Club" (feat. Bjorn "Speed" Strid)

"Press On Regardless" (feat. Ralf Scheepers)

"Another Day" (feat. Apollo Papathanasio)

"Holding On 'Til The End" (feat. Chris Clancy)

"Deliver Us" (feat. Apollo Papathanasio)

"Elegy" (feat. Bill Manthos)

"War And Pain" (feat. Schmier)

"Press On Regardless" (feat. Ralf Scheepers of Primal Fear):

For further details, visit Constantine on Facebook.