CONTEST – Enter To Win An ESP Guitar From KAMELOT!

Twiddling the strings of power metal magic for over 25 years, Kamelot are giving North American fans a chance to win an ESP guitar! On the verge of beginning their North American tour supporting their Napalm Records released album, The Shadow Theory, the band wants to know what your top 3 Kamelot songs are and which city you will be seeing them on the tour!

To enter, simply send an email to contest@kamelot.com, name your top 3 Kamelot songs and which show you will be attending on Kamelot’s North American Shadow Tour 2019.

Note: A winner will be randomly selected from all entries and the guitar will be shipped to the winner. Entrants MUST live in their address and MUST be in the 48 contiguous United States or Canada. Contest runs until October 5th.

The Shadow Tour 2019 – find additional information at Kamelot.com:

September

10 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

14 - New York. NY - Terminal 5

15 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

16 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

19 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

21 - Chicago, IL - Patio Theatre

23 - Minneapolis/St. Paul. MN - Amsterdam

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

28 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch

29 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4 - San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12 - Tampa Bay, FL - Jannus Live