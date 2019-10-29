CONTEST: Win A Pair Of Tickets To A Screening Of The Sci-Fi Classic Heavy Metal!

Hey Canada! Blast to the past with Heavy Metal, the 1981 science fiction movie, as it is returning to screens soon and BraveWords is giving away 10 pairs of tickets at Cineplex’s located in the following cities:

North Vancouver

Vancouver

Langley

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Halifax

Oakville

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Scarborough

Niagara Falls

Peterborough

Guelph

Sudbury

Thunder Bay

Windsor

St. John's

Montreal

Sherbrooke

Cote St. Luc

Screenings begin November 8, 2019. This is first come, first serve so if you want them, simply head to our Facebook page and under our pinned post, tell us a song that was featured on the Heavy Metal soundtrack and which city you’d like the tickets for! The first ten who respond will receive the tickets!

Based on the fantastical illustrated magazine Heavy Metal, this unique collection of six animated stories combines science fiction with fantasy, horror, comedy, sex and rock music. The segments include "Harry Canyon," about a New York City cab driver who gets mixed up with a femme fatale, and "Den," in which a nerdy student travels to another planet and transforms into a macho stud with incredible strength. Other stories in this anthology feature the exploits of a beautiful female warrior, pilots fighting off a creature from another world, and a Pentagon secretary who gets captured by an alien. The stories are all linked by an otherworldly tale of a glowing green orb from outer space that spreads destruction throughout the galaxy. Richly and lavishly drawn, the vignettes of the orb's dark victories include the character voices of John Candy and Harold Ramis and a pounding soundtrack by Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult, Cheap Trick, Devo, Grand Funk Railroad, Sammy Hagar, Journey, Nazareth and Stevie Nicks. Highly imaginative and full of surprising special effects, Heavy Metal set the standard for the alternative contemporary animation.