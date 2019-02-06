CONTINUUM Release "A History Denied" Video

Santa Cruz, CA masters of tech death Continuum have premiered a music video for their song "A History Denied". The track is from the group's forthcoming album Designed Obsolescence which will be released on February 22nd.

The album shows how well the group - which features current and ex-members of Animosity, Decrepit Birth, Allegaeon, Brain Drill, Inanimate Existence, and Rings of Saturn - commands extreme metal songwriting and continues to expand on the sound first brought explored on their stunning 2015 debut The Hypothesis.

The band commented on the video, "We knew we wanted to do something other than your typical band performance video and Marshall Wieczorek and Michelle Nisbet did a great job at writing and directing the plot driven video that is loosely based on the concept of our new album “Designed Obsolescence”. I feel like the vibe of mystery and intrigue go great with the song which has some new songwriting elements we’ve never used in Continuum before. Hopefully you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed shooting it."

Designed Obsolescence was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Zack Ohren at Castle Ultimate Studios and features nine violent, incredibly technical, and endlessly engaging tracks which showcase how the group, which features current and former members of Animosity, Deeds Of Flesh, Decrepit Birth, Allegaeon, possess an otherworldly command of the genre. Drums were recorded by new member Ron Casey (Inanimate Existence, ex-Brain Drill, ex-Rings Of Saturn) whose surgically precise playing is the perfect complement to band's technical prowess. Artwork was created by the incredible Par Olofsson.

Guitarist Chase Fraser commented on the album, “We’re really excited to release our second record for Unique Leader Records. I feel like this album incapsulates the feel of our first album while adding many more layers and expanding on the concept of what Continuum can do as a

band.”

Designed Obsolescence tracklisting:

"Theorem"

"Release From Flesh And Blood"

"A History Denied"

"Designed Obsolescence"

"All Manner Of Decay"

"Autonomic"

"Into The Void"

"Remnants Of Ascension"

"Repeating Actions"

"A History Denied" video:

"Theorem" lyric video:

"Release From Flesh And Blood":

Continuum is a technical death metal band from Santa Cruz, CA that was formed in the summer of 2009 by Chase Fraser following the disbanding of Animosity, a bay area metal band. After a couple years writing and rehearsing with different musicians, a lineup was fleshed out featuring Riley McShane of Allegeon on vocals, Ivan Munguia of Deeds Of Flesh on guitar, Nick Willbrand on bass and Spencer Edwards on drums. This lineup started playing very frequently in the bay area with bands like Fallujah, Obscura, Pathology, Abigail Williams, Decrepit Birth, Abysmal Dawn among others, and eventually released their first album on Unique Leader records in April of 2015.

Fast forward three years and Continuum is back with their second album on Unique Leader coming very soon. With the addition of Ron Casey on drums (Inanimate Existence, ex-Braindrill, ex-Rings Of Saturn) and a wider spectrum of progressive technical death metal song writing this is by far their most realized and well thought out release to date.