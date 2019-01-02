CONTINUUM Reveal Designed Obsolescence Album Details; "Release From Flesh And Blood" Single Streaming

Santa Cruz, California-based technical death metal behemoths, Continuum, have unveiled the album art and tracklisting for their sophomore album Designed Obsolescence, which they will unleash on February 22nd.

Designed Obsolescence was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Zack Ohren at Castle Ultimate Studios and features nine violent, incredibly technical, and endlessly engaging tracks which showcase how the group, which features current and former members of Animosity, Deeds Of Flesh, Decrepit Birth, Allegaeon, possess an otherworldly command of the genre. Drums were recorded by new member Ron Casey (Inanimate Existence, ex-Brain Drill, ex-Rings Of Saturn) whose surgically precise playing is the perfect complement to band's technical prowess. Artwork was created by the incredible Par Olofsson.

Guitarist Chase Fraser commented on the album, “We’re really excited to release our second record for Unique Leader Records. I feel like this album incapsulates the feel of our first album while adding many more layers and expanding on the concept of what Continuum can do as a

band.”

Continuum have released a digital single for their song ,"Release From Flesh And Blood". Listen via Spotify, or below. Pre-orders for the album will be available very soon.

Designed Obsolescence tracklisting:

"Theorem"

"Release From Flesh And Blood"

"A History Denied"

"Designed Obsolescence"

"All Manner Of Decay"

"Autonomic"

"Into The Void"

"Remnants Of Ascension"

"Repeating Actions"

Continuum is a technical death metal band from Santa Cruz, CA that was formed in the summer of 2009 by Chase Fraser following the disbanding of Animosity, a bay area metal band. After a couple years writing and rehearsing with different musicians, a lineup was fleshed out featuring Riley McShane of Allegeon on vocals, Ivan Munguia of Deeds Of Flesh on guitar, Nick Willbrand on bass and Spencer Edwards on drums. This lineup started playing very frequently in the bay area with bands like Fallujah, Obscura, Pathology, Abigail Williams, Decrepit Birth, Abysmal Dawn among others, and eventually released their first album on Unique Leader records in April of 2015.

Fast forward three years and Continuum is back with their second album on Unique Leader coming very soon. With the addition of Ron Casey on drums (Inanimate Existence, ex-Braindrill, ex-Rings Of Saturn) and a wider spectrum of progressive technical death metal song writing this is by far their most realized and well thought out release to date.