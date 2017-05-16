CONTRIVE – New Album Artwork Unveiled

Melbourne, Australia’s Contrive are back and now officially a two-piece band comprised of founding members, identical twin brothers Paul and Andrew Haug. The band’s long standing bassist Tim Stahlmann decided to stand down due to family commitments but rest assured, Tim’s bass lines will still be heard on the new record. The band’s new and third album is titled Slow Dissolve with a release date to be announced soon. The album mix was recently completed and the band is shooting video from a track off the album. Check out the artwork for Slow Dissolve:

Contrive is currently putting finishing touches to Slow Dissolve. The mixing duties were handled by Mike and Dave Young from Young Bros Productions; Dave is also the guitarist for The Devin Townsend Band.

An update from Contrive drummer Andrew Haug: "This new record has definitely been a rollercoaster ride of sorts which began back in May 2015. Shortly after tracking drums, Paul and I lost our father suddenly, which has been devastating beyond measure. During this time Tim had also decided to move on. So we thought, do we enlist another bassist or simply use the technology and move forward as a two-piece band? We decided the latter, which in hindsight has made a lot of sense. In actual fact, this is kinda full circle for us as when Paul and I started Contrive, our very first live gig back in October 2000 we performed as a two-piece due to struggling to find a fitting bass player. Rehearsals of the new tracks in this current lineup phase have been going amazingly well; you can expect to see us on the road later this year. I think this record will surprise and hopefully please some of you Thanks again for your patience can & support."

Visit Contrive on Facebook for further details.

