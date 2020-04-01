CONVERGE Frontman JACOB BANNON Announces New Death Metal Project UMBRA VITAE Featuring THE RED CHORD, Ex-HATEBREED Members

Converge frontman Jacon Bannon has launched a new death metal project dubbed Umbra Vitae. The line-up features Bannon, Mike McKenzie (guitars / The Red Chord), Greg Weeks (bass / The Red Chord), Sean Martin (guitars / ex-Hatebreed) and Jon Rice (drums / ex-Job For A Cowboy).

The band will release their debut album, Shadow Of Life, digitally on May 1st via Bannon's label, Deathwish Inc. Vinyl LP and CD versions of the album will be available later in the year.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Decadence Dissolves

"Ethereal Emptiness

"Atheist Aesthetic

"Mantra Of Madness

"Fear Is A Fossil

"Polluted Paradise

"Intimate Inferno

"Return To Zero

"Blood Blossom

"Shadow Of Life

Check out the first single, "Return To Zero", below.

Bannon: "'Return To Zero' is about removing resistance in one's life in order to be best version of 'you' that one can be. I feel that this is a relatable topic for many. What resistance is and how it manifests is unique to every single one of us. For me, this is a constant process and essential to being a better husband, father, friend, artist and human. Thank you to everyone who continues to listen."