CORDYCEPS Premiere New Song "Parasitic Degenerate"

Las Vegas brutal death metal masters Cordyceps have unveiled their crushing new track "Parasitic Degenerate", taken from their debut full-length Betrayal, set for release on April 10th via Unique Leader.

Called, "the new sound of terror" and "one of brutal death's most exciting new forces" by The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad, Cordyceps have upped their devastating slamming heaviness and masterful technicality with their new effort. The 10-track album was recorded by Kirk Moll at The Alamo Recording Studio in Las Vegas, NV as well as Ryan Wechta at Alchemy Lab Studio. Betrayal was mastered by Troy McCosker (Ne Obliviscaris) with artwork being provided by Santiago Francisco Jaramillo.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Parallel Dissonance”

“The Abyss”

“Comatose Subservient”

“Betrayal”

“Malestrom Of Hypocrisy”

“Cesspool Of The Vicious”

“Parasitic Degenerate”

“Condemning The Path”

“Black Mass”

The band commented: "This album is the representation of the place the mind can go when confronted with the challenges of depression and anger."