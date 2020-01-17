CORDYCEPS Unveils Betrayal Album Details

Las Vegas, NV brutal death metal act Cordyceps have released details for their crushing new album Betrayal, which will be unleashed on April 10 through Unique Leader Records.

Called "the new sound of terror" and "one of brutal death's most exciting new forces" by Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad in his Obituarist column, Cordyceps have upped the devastating slamming heaviness and masterful technicality with their new effort. The ten track album was recorded by Kirk Moll at The Alamo Recording Studio in Las Vegas as well as Ryan Wechta at Alchemy Lab Studio. Betrayal was mastered by Troy McCosker (Ne Obliviscaris) with artwork being provided by Santiago Francisco Jaramillo.

The band said of the album, "This album is the representation of the place the mind can go when confronted with the challenges of depression and anger."

Preorders for Betrayal will be available very soon.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Parallel Dissonance”

“The Abyss”

“Comatose Subservient”

“Betrayal”

“Malestrom Of Hypocrisy”

“Cesspool Of The Vicious”

“Parasitic Degenerate”

“Condemning The Path”

“Black Mass”