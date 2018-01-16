CORELEONI Featuring GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Streaming New Song "Downtown"

February 23rd will see the release of the debut album from CoreLeoni, entitled The Greatest Hits, Part 1. The album track "Downtown" is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album here.

CoreLeoni is the new project founded by none other than Gotthard guitarist and founder Leo Leoni to pay a very personal tribute to his rock & roll past. In Leo’s words, "On the 25th anniversary of the release of the first Gotthard album, I wanted to pay tribute to songs like "Downtown", "Firedance", "Higher", "Here Comes The Heat", "In The Name", "Ride On...", "Let It Be", and "All I Care 4". Songs that with Gotthard we have kind of left aside. We've re-recorded, refreshed, and "re-brushed" them in a respectful way. These songs are very dear to me and they are part of a period that will remain forever with me."

Tracklisting:

"Il Padrino"

"Firedance"

"Downtown"

"Higher"

"Get It While You Can"

"In The Name"

"Let It Be"

"All I Care For"

"Walk On Water"

"Here Comes The Heat"

"Tell No Lies"

"Ride On"

"Anytime Anywhere"

"El Traidor" (Bonus Track - CD edition only)

"Downtown":

"Walk On Water" video:

Behind-the-scenes:

Joining CoreLeoni on this release:

Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Rainbow) - vocals

Hena Habegger - drums

Jgor Gianola - guitar

Mila Merker - bass