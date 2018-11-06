CORELEONI Featuring RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO And GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Release "All I Care For" Music Video

November 6, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock coreleoni ronnie romero leo leoni

CoreLeoni have released a video for "All I Care For", a track from the debut album The Greatest Hits, Part 1 (out now). Watch below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Il Padrino"
"Firedance"
"Downtown"
"Higher"
"Get It While You Can"
"In The Name"
"Let It Be"
"All I Care For"
"Walk On Water"
"Here Comes The Heat"
"Tell No Lies"
"Ride On"
"Anytime Anywhere"
"El Traidor" (Bonus Track - CD edition only)

"All I Care For" video:

"Let It Be" video:

"Tell No Lies" video:

"Walk On Water" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Rainbow) - vocals
Hena Habegger - drums
Jgor Gianola - guitar
Mila Merker - bass



