CORELEONI Featuring RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO And GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Release "Let It Be" Music Video
October 30, 2018, an hour ago
CoreLeoni have released a video for "Let It Be", a track from the debut album The Greatest Hits, Part 1 (out now). Watch below, and order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Il Padrino"
"Firedance"
"Downtown"
"Higher"
"Get It While You Can"
"In The Name"
"Let It Be"
"All I Care For"
"Walk On Water"
"Here Comes The Heat"
"Tell No Lies"
"Ride On"
"Anytime Anywhere"
"El Traidor" (Bonus Track - CD edition only)
"Let It Be" video:
"Tell No Lies" video:
"Walk On Water" video:
Lineup:
Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Rainbow) - vocals
Hena Habegger - drums
Jgor Gianola - guitar
Mila Merker - bass