CORELEONI Featuring RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO And GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Release "Let It Be" Music Video

CoreLeoni have released a video for "Let It Be", a track from the debut album The Greatest Hits, Part 1 (out now). Watch below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Il Padrino"

"Firedance"

"Downtown"

"Higher"

"Get It While You Can"

"In The Name"

"Let It Be"

"All I Care For"

"Walk On Water"

"Here Comes The Heat"

"Tell No Lies"

"Ride On"

"Anytime Anywhere"

"El Traidor" (Bonus Track - CD edition only)

"Let It Be" video:

"Tell No Lies" video:

"Walk On Water" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Rainbow) - vocals

Hena Habegger - drums

Jgor Gianola - guitar

Mila Merker - bass