CORELEONI Featuring RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO And GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Release Music Video For New Song "Queen Of Hearts"
August 16, 2019, 39 minutes ago
AFM Records will release the new album from CoreLeoni - featuring Gotthard guitarist Leo Leoni and singer Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Lords Of Black) - on September 27. Entitled CoreLeoni II, the album can be pre-ordered here.
The album will include early Gotthard songs updated for 2019, two new tracks ("Queen Of Hearts" and "Don't Get Me Wrong"), and a cover of John Lee Hooker's "Boom Boom". Watch an official video for "Queen Of Hearts" below.
Tracklisting:
"Waltz No. 2"
"Standing In The Light"
"Love For Money"
"Open Fire"
"Angel"
"And Then Goodbye" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)
"She Goes Down"
"No Tomorrow"
"I'm Your Travellin' Man"
"Cheat And Hide" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)
"Make My Day"
"Mountain Mama"
"Queen Of Hearts"
"Don't Get Me Wrong"
"Boom Boom" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)
"Il Padrino"
"Queen Of Hearts" video:
Lineup:
Leo Leoni (Guitar)
Ronnie Romero (Vocals)
Hena Habegger (Drums)
Jgor Gianola (Guitar)
Mila Merker (Bass)