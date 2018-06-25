CORELEONI Featuring RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO And GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Release "Tell No Lies" Music Video

June 25, 2018, 11 minutes ago

news hard rock coreleoni ronnie romero gotthard

CoreLeoni have released a video for "Tell No Lies", a track from the debut album The Greatest Hits, Part 1 (out now). Watch below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Il Padrino"
"Firedance"
"Downtown"
"Higher"
"Get It While You Can"
"In The Name"
"Let It Be"
"All I Care For"
"Walk On Water"
"Here Comes The Heat"
"Tell No Lies"
"Ride On"
"Anytime Anywhere"
"El Traidor" (Bonus Track - CD edition only)

"Tell No Lies" video:

"Walk On Water" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Rainbow) - vocals
Hena Habegger - drums
Jgor Gianola - guitar
Mila Merker - bass



