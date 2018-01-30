CORELEONI Featuring Singer RONNIE ROMERO And GOTTHARD Guitarist LEO LEONI Release "Walk On Water" Live Video
January 30, 2018, 3 hours ago
February 23rd will see the release of the debut album from CoreLeoni, entitled The Greatest Hits, Part 1. A live video for the album track "Walk On Water" is available for streaming below. Pre-order the album here.
CoreLeoni is the new project founded by none other than Gotthard guitarist and founder Leo Leoni to pay a very personal tribute to his rock & roll past. In Leo’s words, "On the 25th anniversary of the release of the first Gotthard album, I wanted to pay tribute to songs like "Downtown", "Firedance", "Higher", "Here Comes The Heat", "In The Name", "Ride On...", "Let It Be", and "All I Care 4". Songs that with Gotthard we have kind of left aside. We've re-recorded, refreshed, and "re-brushed" them in a respectful way. These songs are very dear to me and they are part of a period that will remain forever with me."
Tracklisting:
"Il Padrino"
"Firedance"
"Downtown"
"Higher"
"Get It While You Can"
"In The Name"
"Let It Be"
"All I Care For"
"Walk On Water"
"Here Comes The Heat"
"Tell No Lies"
"Ride On"
"Anytime Anywhere"
"El Traidor" (Bonus Track - CD edition only)
"Walk On Water" live video:
"Downtown":
"Walk On Water" video:
Behind-the-scenes:
Joining CoreLeoni on this release:
Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Rainbow) - vocals
Hena Habegger - drums
Jgor Gianola - guitar
Mila Merker - bass