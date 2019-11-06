CORELEONI Release Official Lyric Video For New Song "Don't Get Me Wrong"

AFM Records has released the new album from CoreLeoni - featuring Gotthard guitarist Leo Leoni and singer Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Lords Of Black). Entitled CoreLeoni II, the album can be ordered here.

The album includes early Gotthard songs updated for 2019, two new tracks ("Queen Of Hearts" and "Don't Get Me Wrong"), and a cover of John Lee Hooker's "Boom Boom". A lyric video for the song "Don't Get Me Wrong" can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Waltz No. 2"

"Standing In The Light"

"Love For Money"

"Open Fire"

"Angel"

"And Then Goodbye" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)

"She Goes Down"

"No Tomorrow"

"I'm Your Travellin' Man"

"Cheat And Hide" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)

"Make My Day"

"Mountain Mama"

"Queen Of Hearts"

"Don't Get Me Wrong"

"Boom Boom" (Bonus Digi/Vinyl)

"Il Padrino"

"Don't Get Me Wrong" lyric video:

"Angel" video:

"Queen Of Hearts" video:

Lineup:

Leo Leoni (Guitar)

Ronnie Romero (Vocals)

Hena Habegger (Drums)

Jgor Gianola (Guitar)

Mila Merker (Bass)